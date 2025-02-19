Joy Behar Defends MAGA: Tom Hanks’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch Made ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump Look Like a Racist’

President Donald Trump’s supporters had every reason to be furious at Tom Hanks’ surprise appearance at “SNL50” where he sneered at MAGA and made “anyone who voted for Trump look like a racist.”

So says The View co-host Joy Behar who believes other Democrat supporters would also understand the outrage at the belittling portrayal of Republicans on the ratings-challenge show.

As Breitbart News reported, Hanks played a racist Trump supporter in a Saturday Night Live segment for the sketch show’s 50th anniversary on Sunday.

Hanks portrayed Trump enthusiast Doug during the anniversary show’s “Black Jeopardy” sketch, a character he first played on “SNL” eight years ago.

Watch Hanks’ appearance in the “SNL50” sketch for “Black Jeopardy” below

At one point in the sketch, the Hanks character appeared on uncomfortable with shaking a black man’s hand.

“The fact remains that they’re making anyone who voted for Trump look like a racist, and that’s why they’re mad,” Behar said about the backlash, per Variety.

“I personally would never do that, because I don’t believe that any group is one thing.”

“Saturday Night Live” alum Victoria Jackson told TMZ she was upset by Hanks’ appearance, and pointed to comments made by political commentator Link Lauren on X that called the sketch “disgusting.”

“Tom Hanks just came out on ‘SNL’ in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a Black man’s hand,” Lauren posted.

“This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. ‘SNL’ is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites. The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised (sic) of many former Democrats. Good riddance, ‘SNL!’”