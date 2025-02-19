Kamala Harris Signs with Top Hollywood Talent Agency CAA

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has now signed with the top Hollywood talent broker Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

CAA announced in a statement on Tuesday that it will represent Harris “in all areas, focusing on speaking engagements and publishing.”

“CAA will work closely with Harris on her post-White House initiatives, creating strategic opportunities that expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service,” the company said.

CAA previously represented Harris when she served as U.S. Senator from California prior to former President Joe Biden selecting her as his vice president. Biden also recently signed a similar agreement with CAA, which represents former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Aside from running for president again in 2026, Harris has been floated as a potential California gubernatorial candidate after Gavin Newsom leaves in 2026. Per Mercury News:

Most failed presidential candidates never seek any office again — but when they do, they often give the presidency one more try. Hello Trump II. “It would be rare for Harris to run for an office other than president,” political analyst and USC professor Dan Schnur said, “but being governor of her home state could potentially be very alluring for her.” Harris is only 60 — a relative political youngster — with a house in Brentwood she shares with her husband, Doug Emhoff, that escaped the Los Angeles fires. She’s got a nationwide fundraising juggernaut waiting in the wings and the presumed goodwill, tempered by stinging disappointment, of Democrats in California and across the country who had hoped she would be the one placing her hand on the Bible during the presidential inauguration Monday.

Earlier this month, however, Harris appeared to brush those rumors of a gubernatorial bid aside.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days,” she said. “My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them,”

