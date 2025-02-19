‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Victoria Jackson Slams Tom Hanks over Racist MAGA Skit

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum Victoria Jackson slammed actor Tom Hanks over his racist Trump supporter sketch this past weekend.

Jackson told TMZ the actor’s skit was “stupid,” and lamented the sexual vulgarity on the show. She also pointed the outlet to an X post by political commentator Link Lauren, who called out the “MAGA = racist” trope as “downright disgusting.”

“Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand,” Lauren wrote in a Sunday X post, adding, “This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter.”

“Trump won the popular vote,” Lauren reminded his readers. “This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites.”

“The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised of many former Democrats,” the political commentator concluded in his post, before adding, “Good riddance, SNL!”

Jackson, who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1986 to 1992, told TMZ that Lauren’s reaction to Hanks’ SNL skit perfectly summarized her take on the matter.

The actress and comedian also told the outlet that another former SNL cast member sitting next to her had laughed at the “crude jokes.”

Jackson reportedly went on to sarcastically state that the show seems to have something for everyone, before quipping, “Did anyone make fun of the Kamala supporters?”

As Breitbart News reported, Hanks played a racist Trump supporter in a Saturday Night Live bit for the sketch show’s 50th anniversary on Sunday.

The sketch involved the Cast Away star resurrecting a character who first made an appearance on the show in 2016, for the Black Jeopardy! sketch. Nine years ago, the character, known as Doug, expressed that he believed not all lives matter.

During Sunday’s sketch attacking Trump supporters, Hanks’ MAGA-hat wearing character appeared uncomfortable with shaking a black man’s hand.

Video footage of the segment was posted to social media, where viewers slammed the Forrest Gump star for promulgating a trite narrative depicting the 45th and 47th president’s supporters as cartoonish villains one would only see on television shows or in movies, where the left lets its fantasies run wild.

