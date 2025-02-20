Study: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Skewer Trump 9 Times More than They Did Biden

At the one-month mark into Donald Trump’s second term, a survey shows that late-night comedians have blasted Trump nine times more than they joked about Joe Biden at the same point in his presidency.

The study of late-night comedians by the Media Research Center found that the late-night shows have skewered Trump 761 times since he took office compared to a mere 88 times they have skewered Biden in 2021 after the dementia-ridden Democrat took office.

The survey reviewed the host monologues across the three big networks as well as Comedy Central. The rate of Trump jokes turns out to be nine times more jokes at Trump’s expense than for Biden, the MRC noted.

The attacks on Trump came in at 761 times compared to 38 times over 88 episodes for Biden, which is a 95 percent rate. Meanwhile, jokes about liberals have also be scares with 85 percent of jokes being about Trump or Republicans, the MRC said.

MRC added examples of jokes blasting Trump from Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert.

Meanwhile, even after Joe Biden took office in 20021, the late-night shows were still attacking Donald Trump.

In 2021, they were still blasting Trump 81 percent of the time with 385 jokes about Trump compared to only 88 about Biden, the survey revealed.

The same shows spent all of 2024 blasting Trump, as well, as first Joe Biden, then Kamala Harris vied to keep him out of the White House.

