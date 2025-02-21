George Clooney Accuses Media of ‘Dropping the Ball’ on Reporting Biden’s ‘Incapacities’

Hollywood star and Democrat Party activist George Clooney is finally opening up about Joe Biden, the candidate he endorsed for president in 2024, and is now accusing the news media of failing to report the truth about Biden’s failing mental state.

Clooney was one of the first major personalities in Hollywood to begin calling for Biden to exit the race for president in 2024 when he published an op ed in July urging Biden to retire from politics and let someone else take the Democrat Party’s nomination. The actor had attended a Biden fundraiser only a month before he published his op ed.

The Oh Brother Where Art Thou star took a lot of heat from the Democrats and from his fans for having a hand in pushing Joe Biden out and foisting Kamala Harris on the party only months before the 2024 election.

This week, Clooney told the New York Times’s left-wing columnist Maureen Dowd that a lot of the fault for the Democrats’ messy 2024 campaign can be laid at the feet of the mainstream media.

The actor said that the fundraiser he attended a month before he jumped off the Biden train was one of the reasons he pulled away from Biden. At the June event he saw a man that was just not capable of serving another four years.

“I saw him for hours a year earlier at the Kennedy Center, and I saw someone much less sharp,” Clooney told Dowd. “I’ve always liked Joe Biden, and I like him still.”

But he went on to say that the media failed the country by failing to report on Biden’s deteriorated mental condition. “The media, in many ways, dropped the ball,” Clooney exclaimed.

Dowd added that Clooney said that Biden “abdicated his responsibility by hiding his incapacities” from the people of the country. And the media assisted in that fiction, Clooney said.

Clooney also slammed the Biden White House for its garbage messaging.

“The Biden administration was terrible at explaining that we’re a world economy, where we were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries,” the A-list actor claimed.

“They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least,” he added.

After taking a wave of criticism for being the tip of the spear to push Biden out of the White House, Clooney eventually said he was going to stay quiet about politics for a while. He reportedly came to feel he had become a “scapegoat” for those angry over Kamala Harris’s massive loss in November.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston