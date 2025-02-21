George Clooney Rips Biden White House’s ‘Terrible’ Messaging: ‘Their Messenger Wasn’t Working at His Best, to Say the Least’

In a remarkable public display of 20/20 hindsight, actor George Clooney on Friday ripped the White House under President Joe Biden as being “terrible” at messaging, pointing to the departed Oval Office octogenarian as the root cause of the problem.

Clooney told the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd of his despair now Biden has disappeared after his spectacular defenestration at the hands of his own party. The actor declared:

The Biden administration was terrible at explaining that we’re a world economy, where we were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries. They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least

Clooney went on to further claim that during this current Trump presidency, “No rules count anymore. It’s like letting an infant walk across the 405 freeway in the middle of the afternoon.”

He spoke to the Times about preparing for his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, the stage version of the film he co-wrote and directed.

The story revolves around journalist Edward R. Murrow as he goes up against Joseph R. McCarthy, the U.S. senator known for the turbulent period of McCarthyism, the Times article relates.

Clooney will play Murrow in the Broadway play instead of Fred Friendly, his character in the original film.