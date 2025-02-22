Acclaimed actress Angela Bassett publicly reacted to her losing the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, believing she deserved differently.

Bassett came into the 2023 Academy Awards as the favorite to win the Oscar for her work in the Marvel tentpole, only to lose in a surprise upset to fellow veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis for her turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once. At the time, social media users noted that Bassett appeared stoic and unhappy.

“I found it interesting,” Bassett told Town & Country magazine. “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

“I love applauding people,” she added. “But in that moment… No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

Bassett told Oprah last year that she was “gobsmacked” upon losing the Oscar.

“I was gobsmacked! I was,” she said. “I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.”

Bassett also told Oprah that she wanted to handle the Oscar loss with grace “for myself and for my children who were there with me.”

“There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?” she said. “We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway.”

