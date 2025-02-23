More Artists and Celebrities Canceling Shows at Kennedy Center to Protest Trump

More artists and performers are canceling their shows at D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in protest over President Donald Trump, a report claims.

Early this month, the President acted to revamp the center’s leadership by firing Deborah F. Rutter and announcing he would appoint himself as the center’s Chairman.

Since that time, left-wing activists in the entertainment world have been railing at the proposed changes and many have urged artists to cancel their shows in protest. And almost immediately, a growing number of liberal entertainers announced that they were resigning from their roles at the center, including Shonda Rhimes, Ben Folds, and Renée Fleming.

The changes seem to have had an effect of ticket sales. The Washington Post claims that ticket sales have fallen by 50 percent since Trump announced his plans to revamp the Kennedy Center.

Now even more liberal entertainers are speaking out. Although he did perform his show, this weekend, racebaiting comedian W. Kamau Bell announced that he won’t do another show at the Kennedy Center because of Trump, the Washington Post reported.

But while Bell fulfilled his obligations, many others aren’t. To name a few, comedian Issa Rae cancelled her show, novelist Louise Penny cancelled her appearance there, as did singers Adam Weiner and Amanda Rheaume,

On Wednesday the center canceled its scheduled gay pride concert which was to feature the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, further outraging the left.

The cancellation spurred a small group of woke protesters to mount a march outside the Kennedy Center to protest Trump’s moves.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the Kennedy Center had frittered away all its cash and has nothing in its bank accounts.

Trump had tapped former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as the Kennedy Center’s interim president, and he found the disturbing facts. After meeting with representatives of the center, he found the organization has “zero” cash on hand and “zero” in reserves.

“I was briefed today by the CFO of the Kennedy Center on its financial situation,” Grenell said. “She told me there is ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis. For the past months they’ve been digging into the DEBT RESERVES.”

“We must fix this great institution,” Grenell added. “The people working hard at the Nation’s premier performing arts center deserve better – and so do all Americans.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston