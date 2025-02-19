Watch: Activists Protest Trump at the Kennedy Center With Chants and Interpretative Dance

Left-wing activists are protesting President Donald Trump at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with chants and interpretative dance.

Video footage posted to social media shows the activists’ bizarre synchronized dance protest unfolding outside the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Watch Below:

Scores of protestors performed The Nelken Line, a dance that pays homage to the seasons and involves performers walking in a single-file line while making synchronized movements.

“It felt symbolic in that we’re moving in unison,” dancer Kelly King, who organized the protest, told NPR. “And there’s something just compelling to see a straight line of movers dancing this way in a march.”

The protests come in response to leadership changes at the Kennedy Center, which receives some federal funding, despite operating under a private-public partnership.

Last week, President Trump was made chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts following the firing of the center’s president, Deborah Rutter.

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” President Trump declared in a Truth Social post.

Meanwhile, Trump aide and former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell — who was tapped to serve as the Kennedy Center’s interim president — took to X that same day to reveal that the organization currently has “zero” cash on hand and “zero” in reserves.

“I was briefed today by the CFO of the Kennedy Center on its financial situation,” Grenell said. “She told me there is ZERO cash on hand. And ZERO in reserves. And the deferred maintenance is a crisis. For the past months they’ve been digging into the DEBT RESERVES.”

“We must fix this great institution,” Grenell added. “The people working hard at the Nation’s premier performing arts center deserve better – and so do all Americans.”

King told NPR that she fears diversity at the Kennedy Center will not continue under the Trump administration.

“There have not been changes made to the Center’s dance programming nor are there any changes planned,” a Kennedy Center spokesperson told the outlet.

The protestor also noted that while a few security guards followed the dancers as they moved around the Kennedy Center, none of them tried to stop the demonstration.

“They were unsure of what they were going to encounter with us,” King told NPR. “And as I spoke to them individually and they saw what we were doing, they realized that we were certainly not a threat.”

“I think, perhaps by the end, they were entertained.” she added.

