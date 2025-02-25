Nolte: Disney’s Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy Supposedly Retiring at … 71?

We’re being told Kathleen Kennedy, the identity politics-obsessive who single-handedly destroyed two of the most popular film franchises in movie history, will retire at age … 71?

Come on.

Nobody in Hollywood retires at 71. Nobody. Even in the old days when 71 was old, nobody retired, especially not powerful executives. They were either forced out by shareholders or forced out by reality in the form of illness or death. By all accounts (and I sincerely hope this is true), Kennedy is a healthy and energetic 71 in an era where 70 is the new 50.

Retiring?

Please.

Kennedy’s husband, legendary producer Frank Marshall, is 78 and still active.

Nobody voluntarily walks away as CEO of a powerful and active company like Lucasfilm that’s responsible for brands like Indiana Jones and Star Wars. And I mean, nobody.

Again, unless she is ill (and I wish that on no one), Kathleen Kennedy, the Human Death Star who exploded Indiana Jones and Star Wars to dust particles of ridicule mixed with indifference, is being forced out. This leak about retiring sometime this year…? Please. Allowing her to claim she’s leaving on her own…? Spare me.

Obviously, she is finally-Finally-FINALLY being fired, and the only reason she held on this long is that she’s a girl. And the only reason she’s allowed to “retire” is because she’s a girl… This is naked affirmative action for a female member of Hollywood royalty.

Without question, Madame Kennedy is the biggest failure in Hollywood’s history. She was gifted with two of the most valuable, beloved, and invincible film franchises ever created… All she had to say to the talent was carry on, and then wheelbarrow her paycheck in the form of gold bars to the bank.

Indiana Jones was so bulletproof it survived that piece of shit Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Star Wars was so invincible, that it survived all three of those stillborn George Lucas prequels.

And she still blew it!

And then when given a third chance — a third chance — to prove she could do her job with the opportunity to resurrect the Willow brand, she blew that by making it the gayest (not gay as in lame, but gay as in homosexual) thing anyone had ever seen.

Honestly, a competing studio could not have caused more damage at Lucasfilm had they successfully put a saboteur in charge…

Here’s the plan: You’re going to spend billions and billions of Disney’s dollars destroying their two most valuable brands with lousy movies starring sexless girls and men who are either effeminate or toxic. You’ll ridicule masculinity, kill Han Solo, make Luke Skywalker a curmudgeonly child killer, turn Lando Calrissian into a pansexual, shit all over the force, bring back Palpatine, and then hire another sexless girl to emasculate Indiana Jones. Don’t forget to proudly announce how much you hate the fans. Make sure your charisma-free stars do the same. As far as Willow, that needs to be as close to gay porn as you can get it. And don’t worry about getting fired before you salt the earth over there… Hollywood’s gone insane. No one’s gonna fire anyone with ladyparts.

Everything this bubbled, insulated, arrogant, hateful, and woke bimbo touched turned to backlash. And then this talentless skirt blamed the backlash for her failures.

If only the people who love Star Wars weren’t knuckle-dragging rapists and Klansmen…

We’re so used to the elite bigots in Hollywood insulting and alienating their own customers, we forget how insane it is…

Imagine a commercial with Ronald McDonald shaming people for eating meat.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones were golden geese and Kathleen Kennedy bludgeoned both to death because she hates men, hates masculinity, hates the fan base, loves perversion, and the only reason she got away with it for so long is because she’s a girl.

