Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Star Mark Hamill Defends Zelensky, Calls Trump and Vance ‘Putin Puppets, a Disgrace to Our Country’

Actor Mark Hamill sided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after his Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump devolved into a shouting match, with the Star Wars star calling Trump and Vice President JD Vance “a disgrace to our country.”

“HERO vs ZERO,” Hamill said in another post that displayed Zelensky as a hero and President Trump as a zero.

HERO vs ZERO

I’m in a state of shock & still trying to process yesterday’s shameful, traitorous debacle in the WH: A DAY THAT WILL LIVE IN INFAMY. Our standing in the world has plummeted overnight, but the repercussions will be felt forevermore.

#SlavaUkraini #ShameOnUS [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) March 1, 2025 at 8:05 PM

“I’m in a state of shock & still trying to process yesterday’s shameful, traitorous debacle in the WH: A DAY THAT WILL LIVE IN INFAMY,” Hamill said. “Our standing in the world has plummeted overnight, but the repercussions will be felt forevermore.”

Hamill defending Zelensky and attacking his own country’s president came just as Ukrainian lawmakers lambasted Zelensky for engaging in “absolute idiocy” at the White House.

“Zelensky has put millions of people at risk, and it’s madness,” said Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada parliament in Kyiv.

Indeed, several ranking officials, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Polish Defence Secretary Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, and longtime Zelensky defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), all urged the Ukrainian president to repair his ruptured relationship with President Trump.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson