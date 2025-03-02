Watch: ‘Elvira’ Actress Cassandra Peterson ‘Donated’ Her Tesla to NPR to Protest Musk

Two weeks after singer Sheryl Crow went viral with an Instagram video of herself waving goodbye to her Tesla, actress Cassandra Peterson, renowned for her role as “Elvira,” copied-and-pasted Crow’s stunt, clad in black and holding a chainsaw, à la Elon Musk, posted a video of a Tesla being towed away while she waves goodbye.

“Just donated my Tesla to @npr …bye bye Elon Sux-mobile!,” Peterson’s Instagram post said.

Crow said she’s donating the proceeds of the sale of her Tesla to National Public Radio (NPR), a partially taxpayer subsidized outlet Musk says “should survive on its own.”

Crow is a household name. Her stunt quickly turned into a self-own, with President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr mocking Crow’s attempt to troll and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) basically calling the country crooner an idiot.

“I think she means well, but if she ever had a clever thought, it died alone and afraid,” Kennedy said last month.

Paterson is a lot less known, these days.

In November 2022, she said she’s leaving Twitter unless the platform “reinstate their Human Rights and Ethics teams. You can’t promote Hate speech and call it Free Speech. Until then…Unpleasant Dreemz.”