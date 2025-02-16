Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr Mocks Sheryl Crow Selling Her Tesla to Protest Musk: ‘Bravo’

President Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr mocked singer Sheryl Crow for selling her Tesla to protest Elon Musk.

On Friday, Crow posted an Instagram video of herself happily waving goodbye to her Tesla as a tow truck carries it away.

Watch Below:

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with. There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla,” the “If It Makes You Happy” singer wrote in the caption of her post.

Ironically, Crow included Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s “Con te partirò” in her video. While she chose an English version of the song, the literal translation of the tune’s famous chorus is “I will leave with you,” suggesting instead that no matter where two lovers go, they will always be together.

In her Instagram caption, Crow went on to disclose that she has donated the proceeds from her sold Tesla to National Public Radio (NPR), in protest of Musk.

“Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” the “Real Gone” singer wrote.

Trump’s FCC chair responded to Crow’s post in a Saturday X post, quipping, “I know celebrities are hesitant to weigh in on hot button issues, so I appreciate Sheryl Crow making an argument here — not through words alone, but through her actions — that Congress should not force taxpayers to subsidize NPR.”

“Bravo,” Carr added.

“Wouldn’t take too many celebrities following Sheryl Crow’s lead and selling their cars to keep NPR going without taxpayer dollars,” Carr added in a follow-up post.

A confused X user took the comment section, asking, “Did I miss something? When the hell have celebrities been hesitant to weigh in on politics?” to which the FCC chair replied, “Yes. You’ve missed something.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.