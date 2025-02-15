Singer Sheryl Crow has sold her Tesla vehicle and donated the proceeds to National Public Radio (NPR) — all in protest of Elon Musk.

On Friday, Sheryl Crow posted an Instagram video of herself happily waving goodbye to her Tesla as a tow truck carries it away.

“My parents always said… you are who you hang out with,” she wrote. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

She continued: “Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.”

Elon Musk — who in addition to being the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, heads the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — has called for NPR to be stripped of federal funding over its well-established bias against conservatives and other anti-establishment voices.

During the 2020 election, NPR censored the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, falsely telling its listeners that the story had been discredited.

NPR’s then-managing editor for news, Terence Samuels, even put out a statement at the time, saying: “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

While the laptop story proved to be true, NPR still has not retracted its claim or apologized for misleading its audience.

Sheryl Crow is not the only celebrity to get rid of her Tesla over Musk.

Actor Jason Bateman revealed in October that he tossed his Tesla due to Musk’s support for President Donald Trump.

“I got rid of my Tesla. I feel like I’m driving around [with] a Trump sticker,” he said.