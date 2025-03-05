Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends State of the Union in Subtle Dior Tweed

First Lady Melania Trump attended her husband’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening, opting for a low-key skirt suit from Dior.

For President Donald Trump’s first SOTU in his second term, Mrs. Trump wore an understated gray virgin wool tweed belted jacket from Dior with a removable scarf.

A long Dior twisted belt, matching Dior gray virgin wool tweed mid-length skirt, and Christian Louboutins were paired with the jacket.

The Dior jacket retails for $5,500 while the skirt retails for $1,747.

The look mimics that of Mrs. Trump’s gray wool Marlène double-breasted jacket and skirt from Dior that she wore on her husband’s victory night in November of last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.