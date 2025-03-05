Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends State of the Union in Subtle Dior Tweed

First Lady Melania Trump attended her husband’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening, opting for a low-key skirt suit from Dior.
For President Donald Trump’s first SOTU in his second term, Mrs. Trump wore an understated gray virgin wool tweed belted jacket from Dior with a removable scarf.
A long Dior twisted belt, matching Dior gray virgin wool tweed mid-length skirt, and Christian Louboutins were paired with the jacket.
The Dior jacket retails for $5,500 while the skirt retails for $1,747.
The look mimics that of Mrs. Trump’s gray wool Marlène double-breasted jacket and skirt from Dior that she wore on her husband’s victory night in November of last year.
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to the US Capitol to deliver his Joint Address to Congress in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives ahead of US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to the US Capitol to deliver his Joint Address to Congress in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, center, arrives to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House en route to the US Capitol to deliver his Joint Address to Congress in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump (C) waves as she attends US President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump attends U.S. President Donald Trump address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House before Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump stands as she is recognized by US President Donald Trump during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump stands as she is recognized by US President Donald Trump during Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump, center, arrives to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House for President Trump’s joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.