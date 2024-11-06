First Lady Melania Trump celebrated her husband’s victory on Tuesday evening in a timeless look that harked back to her time as FLOTUS four years ago while dropping stylistic hints of what’s to come.

While attending President Donald Trump’s victory party, Melania Trump donned a gray wool Marlène double-breasted jacket from Dior with a matching skirt made from virgin wool.

The Dior skirt suit retails for about $6,600. Mrs. Trump wore similar Dior skirt suits as the first lady from 2017 through 2020, including a red Dior suit that she wore while in Paris, France, and later, at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.