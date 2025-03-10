2028 Omen? Michelle Obama Launches Podcast amid Democrat Disarray

Many a Democrat political consultant’s favorite wet dream candidate, also known as, former First Lady Michelle Obama, has given the world what it needs most: another podcast. The guest list for this latest Higher Ground production is stuffed with Hollywood A-listers, including actors Seth Rogen, Gabrielle Union, and Tracee Ellis Ross, mega-producer Tyler Perry, soccer star Abby Wambach, NBA great Dwyane Wade, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, to name a few.

“IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” will address “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships and the world around us,” according to a press release touting the “In My Opinion” show hosted by Obama and her brother.

Nearly every major move Michelle Obama makes is seen by some political observers as a potential first step to the Party’s long-coveted arrival of the former face of Let’s Move! to finally enter politics in earnest. It makes sense. Obama is popular and can do what Democrats currently struggle with: tap into unparalleled name I.D. and goodwill to inspire change, galvanize voters, volunteers, and activists; and capture attention, most of which is presently monopolized by President Donald Trump.

Obama can also produce positive headlines. Something the Democrat Party hasn’t seen in nearly a year.

Indeed, for now, it’s just a podcast. It’s the latest from the Obamas production company and Michelle’s third. There was “The Michelle Obama Podcast” in 2020 and “The Light We Carry,” named after her book in 2023. Barack Obama, of course, previously rolled out a series about American life co-hosted by rock star Bruce Springsteen.