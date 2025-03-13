Director Raoul Peck Compares Trump’s Political Agenda to ‘Mein Kampf’

Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck went off on an extended rant against Donald Trump during an interview at the Joburg Film Festival this week, calling Trump and his followers Nazis and insisting that the administration is filled with “crazy people” who are putting millions of lives at risk.

“We are in the hands of a bunch of crazy people who have an agenda that was totally written out in Project 2025, the same way that Hitler wrote ‘Mein Kampf,'” the far-left, activist film director said during the interview, according to Variety. “All of it was there to read, and everybody thought he was making a joke. No. They are applying what they said they were going to do.”

Peck then seemed to suggest an overthrowing of the U.S. government, and added, “The question is…what are we going to do. We can’t tweet our way out of this one.”

The Oscar nominated filmmaker whose body of work centers mostly on extolling the virtues of extreme leftism, was also once the Minister of Culture in the Haitian government of Prime Minister Rosny Smarth. He resigned the position in 1997 and since fled violent country where he was born.

The The Young Karl Marx filmmaker was also furious at Trump’s efforts to dismantle USAID, the international slush fund created by Democrats to fund leftism across the world using taxpayer dollars. Peck was incensed that Trump is “breaking up what it took decades to build.”

“We are in a changed world,” Peck moaned. “What he’s doing, and sometimes with incredible ignorance, is going to change the life of many people on this planet.”

Peck went on to say that leftism must pervade every aspect of life and that every single thing every human does is “political.”

As he told his audience at the South African film festival, “everything we do is political. There’s not such a thing as doing something neutral. Your neutrality is a political act.”

Typical of other race hustlers, Peck added that Hollywood stands against black people and that today it is “even worse” today than it ever was.

“There is a price to pay, and you have to know your limits, and how to survive in the industry — an industry where, as a Black person, there was no room that was reserved for you. In fact, the industry can function perfectly without you, [although] we might have the illusion that things have changed over the years,” he claimed.

“The fight is even worse today than it was 20 years ago,” he added. “The #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter, did advance the cause,” but of the many Black executives who were elevated in part on the strength of those movements, “most are out of their posts.”

Peck also said that Trump is “bringing further disruption” to the film industry, and concluded, saying, “I am very pessimistic about where we are going, unless we decide to use the disruption that is occurring right now to build something else.”

