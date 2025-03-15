Michael Rapaport: ‘Democrats Are in the Dump Because You Celebrate’ Radicals Like Mahmoud Khalil, Luigi Mangione

Actor Michael Rapaport says Democrats are losing touch with ordinary Americans by defending extremists like Mahmoud Khalil, the anti-Israel graduate student at Columbia University who is currently facing deportation for his alleged harassment of Jewish students and organizing of protests that glorified Hamas’s terrorist attack on October 7, 2023.

In a clip from his most recent I Am Rapaport podcast episode, the True Romance actor reminded his audience that he is a longtime liberal but now fears the DNC has no future because it is not only tolerating radicals like Khalil but “going crazy” in support of him.

Let me tell you something. You guys know I voted for Cadaver Joe Biden. Smokin’ Joe Biden. Voted for Hillary Clinton. This is why the Democrats are in the dump, because you celebrate people like Khalil Muhammad [sic]. Muhammad Khalil. You celebrate people like Luigi Mangione. You go out on the streets. You go fucking crazy for the wrong people, these outlier freaks. You go nuts for the wrong people! I don’t know if it’s because you feel so bad about yourself, you have no self-worth — you have no knowledge of self — but you turn this piece of shit Khalil Muhammad, all the Democrats, they’re putting out statement after statement about “Free Khalil. This is a person who’s been arrested for free speech. A person has been arrested, he’s an American citizen,” this, that. This is why the Democrats are in the shit box that they’re in, because you got lowlife creeps, con artists, race hustling, dumb fucks like AOC, Ilhan Omar, Bullshit Bernie Sanders. Old, decrepit fucks. And then you brought in the new regime. “We’re gonna bring in the new energy.” You need to bring in some new energy to your new energy. Bring in some new energy to your new energy. AOC, Ariana [sic] Pressley, the Squad, they’re not doing it. You ain’t going to get nowhere supporting this anti-American bully. Big-shit bully with his big bullhorn. Khalil Muhammad, talking about — just a couple of weeks ago, he wants total eradication of western civilization. Can you imagine being in the United States on a green card, a college visa, and being a part of a group — forming a group that vows to weaken us imperialism and total eradication of western civilization? This is who you guys are out in the street screaming about? This is who you guys are out in the streets supporting? Cosplaying? Keffiyeh scarf-wearing creep? Suckers.

Earlier in the podcast — titled “DEPORT KHALIL MAHMOUD” — Rapaport dubbed the 30-year-old Syrian-born Palestinian “The 400 Million-Dollar Man,” as the Trump administration canceled $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University shortly before ICE detained Khalil. A statement from the federal government accused the school of “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Khalil was a a leader of the Columbia United Apartheid Divest (CUAD) organization, which declared last year it was ““fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization” — as Rapaport alluded to.

Columbia University was the site of some of the most intense anti-Israel protests in the U.S. over the nation’s war responding to October 7 in Gaza, where hundreds of hostages were held in captivity — including U.S. citizens. After nearly two weeks of gathering in outdoor encampments, the Columbia protesters took over a campus building for several days until NYPD officers cleared it out.