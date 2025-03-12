Nolte: Morally Broken Democrats Snub Kid with Cancer, Embrace Columbia University’s Terrorist Sympathizer

In less than a week, Democrat politicians and the regime media have exposed themselves as so morally broken that they snubbed a 13-year-old kid with cancer and desperately embraced an antisemitic terrorist sympathizer.

Who are these toxic freaks?

During President Trump’s joint address to Congress last week, he introduced D.J. Daniel to the world, a poised and sweet-faced 13-year-old suffering from brain cancer. Years ago, he was given five months to live. He’s made it this far, and still, he only wants to serve as a law enforcement officer. During the speech, the president asked the secret service director to swear D.J. in. He did, and the whole world erupted into cheers … except for Congressional Democrats, who sat on their hands with sour faces that said, “Whatever Trump likes, we hate — and that includes 13-year-olds with cancer.”

Later that night, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow described the moment as “disgusting.”

“For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who has thus far survived pediatric cancer as if the president had something to do with that,” Maddow said.

Not to be outdone, Maddow’s ghoulish colleague, Nicole Wallace, said that if D.J. is still in law enforcement as an adult, she sure hopes he doesn’t end up committing suicide over an event like January 6.

I’ll ask again: Who are these toxic freaks?

Meanwhile, the same Democrats and media elites who could not be bothered to put their hands together for a D.J. Daniel have chosen to die on a hill named Mahmoud Khalil, a Syrian-born, pro-Palestinian activist and former Columbia student arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend.

ICE is going to (hopefully) deport this Jew-hating bastard, and for good reason. Not only has he been a major part of two years of ugly, disruptive, violent, pro-terrorist protests at Columbia University and its sister campus Barnard College that have deliberately caused chaos and physically intimidated Jewish students, fomented violence, and occupied buildings, but he’s a leader of the Columbia United Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which describes itself this way:

[O]ur chief goal is to challenge the settler-colonial violence that Israel perpetrates with the support of the United States and its allies. We have previously refused to focus on concerns pertaining to free speech, academic freedom, and student safety on campus, as they distract from Israel’s actively committing genocide and ethnic cleansing.

That excerpt comes from a 2023 op-ed that the organization wrote for Columbia’s school paper. CUAD’s piece goes on to accuse Israel of war crimes: “The Zionist project is reaching its apex as Israel continues to violate international law by indiscriminately bombing civilians and cutting off their access to food, water, medicine, and fuel.”

“These attacks are explicitly connected to Israel’s attempt to annex and ethnically cleanse more Palestinian land of its indigenous population,” the op-ed claims.

CUAD is also dedicated to “the total eradication of Western Civilization.”

If that’s not enough to deport him, according to the White House, which presented the evidence to the media, Khalil’s organization distributed pro-Hamas flyers (Hamas is a designated terrorist organization).

“This is an individual who organized group protests that not only disrupted college campus classes and harassed Jewish-American students and made them feel unsafe on their own college campus, but also distributed pro-Hamas propaganda flyers with the logo of Hamas,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed at her regular briefing.

Now, I’m going to tell you the most troubling fact of all this, and I dare anyone to argue I’m wrong…

If President Trump had said the following…

D.J. Daniel might only be 13, but thanks to his two moms and public school counselors, he’s realized that God made a mistake and put him in the wrong body. He’s already started taking puberty blockers, and next week he will undergo permanent surgery to replace his penis with a vagina. He is now a she. Please meet Deanna Jean Daniel!

…Democrats would’ve given the moment a rousing standing ovation.

Who are these toxic freaks? This time I’ll answer: Those whom we used to describe as the mainstream Democratic Party and the mainstream media.

They must never again achieve power.

