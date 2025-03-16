Kim Kardashian Smeared as a ‘Nazi’ After Posing with Tesla Robot, Cyber Truck: ‘KKKardashian’

Kim Kardashian was slammed as a “nazi” on her Instagram page Friday evening after she shared images of her posing with a Tesla Cyber Truck.

Mediaite notes the 44-year-old fashion influencer and former wife of Kanye West went public with seven images for a post that was captioned, “PERFECT MAGAZINE.”

Kardashian shared three images of her in the bed of or next to a truck that was produced by Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company.

Other images showed her in intimate settings with robots:

Mediaite notes some of the abusive messages the post received with a sample below:

“What next …. the ‘salute.’” “Cybertrucks do have more rights than women these days…” “oh you in the cult.” “Kim KKKardashian strikes again.” “This is sick.” “N*zi Alert! N*zi Alert! Now Kimye makes sense.” “Satanist propaganda.” “Marie Antoinette vibes mixed with Eva Braun.”

As Breitbart News reported, corporate media accused tech tycoon Elon Musk of doing a “Nazi salute” during a Trump event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, to celebrate President Donald Trump’s second inauguration back in January.

This accusation is plainly false.

Musk first slapped his heart, extended his arm, and explained the gesture by saying, “My heart goes out to you.”

Even the ADL has conceded the moment was “awkward” but not malevolent.

For his part, Musk made several posts on X denying any hateful meaning behind the hand gesture and mocking the left-wing hysterics.

The Tesla CEO said the “Nazi” label was a “dirty trick” by Democrats and concluded: “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” punctuated with a sleeping-face emoji.