CNN Comic Michael Ian Black Smears Deceased Former Rep. Mia Love as ‘DEI Congresswoman’

Comedian Michael Ian Black smeared congresswoman Mia Love on the day her death from cancer was announced, calling her a “DEI” hire and hoping President Donald Trump would “erase her.”

Utah Congresswoman Love, who was the first black woman to be sent to congress from Utah, died on Sunday at 49, following a battle with brain cancer. The solemnity of the incident, though, struck Black as a perfect time to laugh at the congresswoman’s death.

Black took to his account on the left-wing bubble social media site BlueSky to crow over Love’s death, writing, “Assuming Trump will honor her by erasing her story. It’s surely what this conservative DEI Congresswoman would have wanted.”

Black has a long history of attacks on Trump, Republicans, and their voters.

Indeed, he demanded that Democrats launch impeachment procedures against the president even before he was sworn into office for the second time and even before he performed a single official act in the White House.

Black’s mouth — or at least his social media — has gotten himself in trouble before, though. Black, who was a co-captain on the CNN quiz show Have I Got News for You, embarrassed himself on the program by making false claims about a diplomatic success story Trump explained during the debate against Biden.

During the debates, Trump said that he spoke to a Taliban leader named Abdul, but on the CNN show, Black insisted that there was never any such person and Trump invented the Taliban man and the name. Black called Trump’s claim racist and he insisted that Trump made up the name by picking the most obvious stereotypical name he could think of.

However, news outlets reported that Trump did speak to such a person. His name was Abdul Ghani Baradar. The reveal of this fact sent Black to his X account to give a non-apology apology for getting it wrong. And then, hours later, he deleted his half-hearted apology.

