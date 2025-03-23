Former Republican Congresswoman Mia Love Dead at 49

Mia Love, the former Republican congresswoman from Utah’s 4th district, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49 following a multiyear battle with brain cancer.

The family of Mia Love announced her passing via her X account on Sunday.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family,” the announcement said.

“In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward,” it continued. “We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Just 12 hours prior to the announcement, Mia Love’s last words to her followers was an expression of thanks to her friends and family.

“I am so thankful for my parents, especially my dad, who helped me gain confidence in myself by helping me know what he saw in me. I am thankful to have tag-teamed with Jason in raising our children. I am counting on each of you and all of you to find your voice, raise it, live with character, and lead the next generation,” she said.

After serving as mayor of Sarasota Springs between 2010 to 2014, Love went on to serve four years in the U.S. Congress between 2015 to 2019 before losing her seat to Democrat Ben McAdams. Though she publicly opposed Donald Trump through his first term, her voting record sided with him 96 percent of the time during her congressional tenure, according to a Five Thirty Eight Poll.

Support poured out across social media in response to Love’s passing.

“Mia Love was a fearless leader, a history-maker, and a woman of deep conviction. Utah—and our nation—are better because of her courageous work and unwavering belief in the American Dream. My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend. Gabe and I send our prayers and love to her devoted family that she so cherished,” said Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

“Mia Love was an inspirational leader and trailblazer. She will be missed as her legacy lives on,” said Vance Patrick of the Oakland County Republican Party in Southeast Michigan.

Love is survived by her husband with whom she shared three children.