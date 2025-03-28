Apology Tour: Democrat Shill Stephen Colbert Grills Chuck Schumer Weeks After His Trump Spending Bill Surrender

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has entered week two of his apology tour, after caving and backing the Republican spending bill to fund the government until September, telling CBS’s left-wing late-night host Stephen Colbert even though he caved once, it won’t happen again because “we are going after Trump in every way.”

Schumer caved two weeks ago and announced he would vote for cloture on the Republicans’ bill to fund the government, after repeatedly stating that he wouldn’t. His surrender resulted in him facing calls from left-wing Hollywood celebrities to step down and his leadership being called into question from ranking Democrats in Congress.

“A lot of people got mad at you,” Colbert said.

Schumer attempted to explain his flip-flop but not before Colbert cut him off, saying “Before you explain, I’m sure very reasonably, why they should not be mad at you, can you put yourself in their shoes for a moment and try to understand why they are?”

“People are angry. I’m angry because Donald Trump is doing such damage to America, to the working people of America,” Schumer replied.

“But do you know why they’re mad at you?” Colbert asked.

The senator went on to parrot talking points he’s belted out over the last two weeks, from The View to Meet the Press.

It’s not getting any better for Schumer. This week, Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA) was on CNN’s State of the Union saying the Democratic Party needs a “new generation of leadership.”