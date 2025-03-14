Trump Says Schumer Is ‘Doing the Right Thing’ by Caving on GOP’s Spending Bill

President Donald Trump on Friday commended Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after he caved and announced he would vote for cloture on Republicans’ bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown.

Trump, who emphasized Democrats will be responsible for a shutdown if one happens, took to Truth Social to weave together a next-level troll. He lauded Schumer for his “‘guts’ and courage” after the minority leader had initially said Wednesday that Democrats would oppose the continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government.

“Congratulations to Chuck Schumer for doing the right thing — Took ‘guts’ and courage!” Trump wrote, adding that Congress can get begin to work on other key issues so long as the bill passes.

“The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming,” Trump stated. “We should all work together on that very dangerous situation. A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights,” he continued.

“Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!” the post concluded.

The CR passed the House of Representatives by a 217-213 vote, with just one Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), not voting for it. One Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), supported it.

Because Republicans have a 53-seat majority in the Senate, 7 Democrats would need to join them to reach the 60-vote threshold needed for cloture and allow a floor vote on the CR at some point Friday. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has also said he would support it, while Trump has said other Democrats have privately told him they want to vote for it as well.

Trump said Thursday that if a shutdown occurs, Democrats will be responsible.

“If there’s a shutdown, it’s only because of the Democrats, and they would really be taking away a lot from our country and from the people of our country,” he said.

Punchbowl News’s Andrew Desiderio confirmed a New York Times report that Schumer told his fellow Democrats about his change of heart during a closed-door lunch at the Capitol on Thursday. During the lunch, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) reportedly argued loudly for avoiding a shutdown.

At one point, Fox News’s Aishah Hasnie took to X to share that Gillibrand was “screaming so loud we can all hear it through the thick wood doors.”

Schumer reluctantly announced his support for the bill on the floor later in the day.

It needs to pass the Senate and be signed by Trump by midnight to avert a shutdown.