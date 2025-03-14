Hollywood Celebrities Rip Schumer for Caving on GOP Spending Bill: ‘He’s Bought. He’s Gotta Go’

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is getting ripped from Washington, D.C., to Hollywood after he caved this week and announced he would vote for cloture on the Republicans’ bill to fund the government.

“Hey @schumer.senate.gov, when’s your next town hall? The people you betrayed would like to have a word,” The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale star Bradley Whitford said on Thursday, just after Schumer flip-flopped, initially saying just a day earlier that Democrats would oppose the continuing resolution to fund the government at current levels.

“What the fuck, Chuck,” said Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

“He’s bought. He’s gotta go,” Scream 7 star Ethan Embry said on Bluesky. “What’s happening right now to this country has no effect on him whatsoever. He doesn’t give a fuck.”

Spot on. If some members of the Democratic Party can’t use the spine they were born with then we must primary them, and vote them out. We are done toeing the line. [image or embed] — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn.bsky.social) March 14, 2025 at 11:27 AM

President Donald Trump trolled Schumer on Friday, thanking him for moving the Republican spending bill forward.