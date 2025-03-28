Will Smith Addresses Slapping Chris Rock on New Album: ‘My S**t Still Hot Even Though I Won’t Get Nominated’

Remember when actor Will Smith strode onto the 2022 Oscars stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a joke at the expense of his Smith’s wife?

When Smith returned to his seat, he shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Oh, how everyone laughed. Said nobody.

Now Smith has revisited the infamous episode on a new album “Based on a True Story,” which dropped Friday with the project’s first track, “Int. Barbershop — Day,” opening with the phrase: “Will Smith is canceled.” Variety reports the contents will amuse:

The song, which features Smith’s Fresh Prince collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, sees differently-pitched voices trade rumors and opinions about the actor and rapper in a freestyle manner. “Who the fuck Will Smith think he is?” one voice asks, to which another replies: “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that shit he did.”

The Variety report goes on to relate, “Int. Barbershop — Day” tackles the Oscars controversy more directly with the lyrics: “I heard he won the Oscar but he had to give it back/ And you know they only made him do that shit because he’s black.”

However, Smith did not have to return his Oscar — the Academy instead banned him from attending any event related to the organization for 10 years. Smith further resigned his Academy membership and issued an apology, acknowledging he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions.

Second track “You Lookin’ for Me?” also hints at the scandal. Smith raps: “Took a lot, I’m back on top/ Y’all gon’ have to get acclimated/ Won’t stop, my shit still hot/ Even though I won’t get nominated.”

“Based on a True Story” marks Smith’s first full-length solo music project in 20 years, with his last release being 2005’s “Lost and Found.”