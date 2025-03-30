‘Diamonds Are Forever’ Star Bruce Glover Dies at 92

James Bond star Bruce Glover has died aged 92, his son has confirmed.

The Korea War veteran played assassin Mr Wint in the 1970s James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever. His son Crispin, who is also an actor, has paid tribute to his late dad.

The Daily Mirror reports Back to the Future star Crispin shared the news of his father’s death to followers on Instagram by posting a photo of himself as a child with his dad and mum.

He wrote: “Bruce Herbert Glover. May 2, 1932 – March 12, 2025.”

The Mirror set out a history of film work by Glover, starting before he graced the Screen of a major Bond movie:

Bruce Glover made a number of notable film appearances in the 70s, including 1974’s Chinatown, 1973’s Walking Tall and Hard Times (1975). He first began acting after serving in the US Army from 1953 to 1955, during which time he served six months in Korea. Born in Chicago to Eva Elvira and Herbert Horman Glover, he was of Czech, English and Swedish descent. His first TV appearances came via 1963’s My Favourite Martian, 1965’s Perry Mason: The Case of the Golden Girls and then The Rat Patrol in 1965. He also starred in 1970’s Mission: Impossible and The Dukes of Hazzard (1979).

While Glover is best known for portraying the assassin Mr Wint in Diamonds Are Forever he also featured in the Hollywood classic Chinatown.

He last appeared in the 2021 short film An Approximation of their Barbarous Manners in which he played a fictional version of himself.

No cause of death has been publicly announced.