Queer Pop Sensation Chappell Roan: ‘All of My Friends Who Have Kids Are in Hell’

Queer pop sensation Chappell Roan claimed all her friends who have children “are in hell” during a recent podcast appearance.

“All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” Roan told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper during a recent interview, after being asked if she would want children in the future.

“I actually don’t know anyone who’s, like, happy and has children at this age,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer continued, before implying that she knows people who have “a one-year-old, like, three-year-old, four and under, five and under.”

“I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has, like, light in their eyes, anyone who has slept,” the 27-year-old singer added.

Roan went on to say that her hometown friends “have to get fucking babysitters to come to my shows.”

“When I go home, I love reminiscing [with them] about, like, destroying public property with them and, like, doing some illegal shit, and, like, literally hating the same bitches for fifteen years,” Roan said of the good ‘ol days with her childhood friends before she became a queer pop sensation.

“We have such different lives,” the “Pink Pony Club” singer said. “A lot of them are married with children, and, like, they have their own houses and, like, and to me I’m, like, I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me, like, I don’t know when that is realistic, if ever.”



Fans took to social media to call out the pop star, pointing out that Roan is “reinforcing the stigma” that mothers who comment about how difficult it is to take on the rewarding job of being a parent must mean they “hate” their life.

“I loveee Chappell Roan — but her comment about it reinforces the stigma that if you complain about motherhood you must hate your life and your kids,” one X user said. “Motherhood is hard, not miserable and we don’t hate our kids.”

Another noted that Roan’s comments are “a prime example of why you cannot just vent to anyone because I guarantee she has this perspective because a few of her mom friends are going through it.”

“May the friendships of narcissistic childless women with no sense of loyalty ever find me,” the X user added.

But a third social media user had a different take, surmising that the pop star’s hometown friends could just be complaining about their children because they don’t want her to feel bad for missing out on the experience.

“When my kids were little I had an artist friend who was 40 and single and never going to have children. The last thing I would have ever talked about with her was how much I adored my kids,” the X user disclosed. “It’s possible [Roan]’s friends are being nice to her by not clueing her into what she’s missing.”

“Sounds like an opinion of someone who never had kids and thus, has no relevant opinion to give,” another commented of Roan.

“She’s projecting her own feelings of being a childless cat lady that drinks wine every night,” another X user presumed.

Another implied that Roan may be too young to understand the importance of being a parent, as adults in today’s society are too immature compared to previous generations.

“Have you noticed the maturity level of the majority of the people her age? They can barely take care of themselves. They don’t need to be having babies just yet,” the X user declared.

“Life is about glorifying God and leaving a legacy,” another advised, adding, “Without biblical children, you don’t leave anything worth mentioning behind.”

