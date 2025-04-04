Attorney General Pam Bondi Approves Restoration of Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi approved the restoration of gun rights to ten people, one of whom is actor Mel Gibson.

The decision to restore Gibson’s gun rights comes less than a month after DOJ pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer claimed she was fired for not supporting the move.

Gibson lost his gun rights as part of a 2011 plea agreement in a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and Oyer was assigned to a DOJ working group tasked with restoring firearm rights to individuals convicted of crimes. The NYT noted that the group came up with 95 candidates for consideration but did not list Gibson among them. After submitting the list, Oyer claimed that they received a response from the office of the deputy attorney general saying, “We would like you to add Mel Gibson to this memo.”

When asked to reconsider her position, Oyer continued to withhold any recommendation to restore Gibson’s gun rights. She was subsequently fired and has since claimed it was due to the position she took on the actor.

A DOJ official speaking anonymously told the NYT the disagreement over Gibson did not have anything to do with Oyer’s termination.

