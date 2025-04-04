Russell Brand Charged in U.K. With Rape and Sexual Assault

Iconoclast comedian and social commentator Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault in the U.K.

Officials in London have charged Brand with assaults on four women between 1999 and 2005, Variety reports.

The London Police also say that Brand has been interviewed several times since the Sunday Times published an expose on the claims lodged against him.

Brand has denied all the accusations.

“The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers,” said Metropolitan Police detective superintendent Andy Furphy. “The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Brand is set to appear in London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

Along with London’s Metro Police, the Thames Valley Police have also launched an investigation.

The comedian has already suffered several consequences of the allegations of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse” made in the news papers. He was compelled to postpone his tour and has seemingly lost his publishing deal with Pan Macmillan imprint Bluebird. The BBC has also deleted a series of shows featuring Brand from its digital platform.

The BBC also launched its own investigation into several complaints lodged against Brand while he worked for the broadcaster. The state-owned network issued an apology saying that it had “not dealt with effectively” with the complaints.

