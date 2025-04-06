Biden Biographer: George Clooney Rips MSNBC for Accusing Him of Working with Obama to Dump Biden

A-list actor George Clooney reportedly ripped MSNBC for linking Barack Obama to his 2024 op-ed in which he urged Joe Biden to step down from the Democrat nomination for president, a move that helped lead to Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

Clooney lost his temper with an MSNBC producer after host Mika Brzezinski claimed that ex-President Barack Obama convinced Clooney to call for Biden to step down, according to Biden biographer Chris Whipple in his forthcoming book, “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.”

“This wasn’t George Clooney,” Brzezinski said, adding, “I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence.”

The on-air claim, though, infuriated the movie star.

“How the fuck could you let her link me with Barack Obama saying he made me write the op-ed?” Clooney supposedly railed at the show’s producer.

Clooney allegedly blasted the producer, and said, “Your fucking me… You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me.”

The producer reportedly replied that “this isn’t a movie” and told the actor that there is no script for political TV.

“Fuck you!” Clooney is said to have replied, as the producer yelled for the actor to “Go fuck yourself.”

The argument reportedly led to a total breakdown of trust between the actor and the producer.

This all comes after Clooney published his op-ed only weeks after helping Joe Biden raise millions for his presidential campaign.

But Clooney also reaped criticism for his op-ed and many of his Hollywood pals blamed him for having a hand in Donald Trump’s victory. The condemnation rose to such a fever pitch that in November he announced that he was “stepping back” from politics.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.