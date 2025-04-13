Comedian Theo Von Backs Trump’s Tariff Plan: ‘If We Don’t Try This, I Think It’s a Wrap’

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von made a now or never pitch in support of President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs, crediting Trump for attempting to steer America off of a path that has left whole swaths of American towns and cities “empty” and “boarded up.”

“The goal of tariffs is, if it costs more for people to bring their products in then they will build them here,” Von said, adding “So it’s kind of a longterm play. It’s going to take a while.”

“If we don’t try this, then I think it’s a wrap. On this comedy tour, we’ve been to probably the top 200 cities, like size-wise in America. Maybe even more than that. And a lot of them, there’s nothing there. It’s empty downtowns. It’s boarded up,” Von continued. “And so you start to be like, nothing’s going to change. There’s nothing coming that’s going to make that better.”

President Trump is attempting to decouple America from China and ultimately re-shore manufacturing and major supply chains, out of Asia and back to the U.S. His strategy is still in its early days but the White House says over a hundred countries have already come to the negotiating table.

On Sunday, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN’s State of the Union anchor Jake Tapper the Trump administration is currently negotiating trade policy with 130 countries.

Early polling is also showing an overwhelming majority of Americans support Americans manufacturing here in the U.S., by a whopping 80 percent.