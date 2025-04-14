Hollywood Braces as China to Officially Reduce Import of Films over Trump Tariffs

China will officially reduce the number of Hollywood films it imports in response to President Trump’s tariffs on the country.

China had been teasing a reduction of Hollywood films ever since President Trump enacted his tariffs but the country did not make it official until later last week when the China Film Administration (CFA) announced that American films will be impacted. Per The Hollywood Reporter (THR):

The China Film Administration (CFA), the body that handles film releases and quotas in the country, released a statement on Thursday in response to a reporter’s question about whether the Trump administration’s increasing tariffs on China would impact imports of American films. A spokesperson for the CFA said that the U.S. government had made the wrong move to “abuse tariffs on China” and that the situation “will inevitably further reduce the domestic audience’s favorability towards American films.” The statement added, “We will follow market rules, respect the audience’s choice, and moderately reduce the number of American films imported. China is the world’s second-largest film market. We have always adhered to a high level of opening up to the outside world and will introduce more excellent films from the world to meet market demand.”

The announcement comes after China vowed to “fight to the end” in response to President Donald Trump imposing high tariffs on the country for escalating the trade war while putting a 90-day pause on tariffs to other countries.

Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav recently announced cuts in costs for the company due to the impact from tariffs and will be halting non-essential travel.

