Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Announces Cost Cuts Due to Tariffs Impact

Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav announced cuts in costs for the company due to impact from the Trump administration’s tariffs and will be halting non-essential travel.

Zaslav sent a memo to employees on Tuesday, explaining that Warner Bros. Discovery will have to “minimize discretionary spending” in response to “market volatility and reduced consumer confidence,”

“Effective immediately, all travel that is not business-critical should be cancelled,” the CEO reportedly said.

Non-essential travel included team meetings, off-sites, events, conferences and office visits, TheWrap reports.

Zaslav struck an optimistic tone following Trump’s election in November 2024, saying that the president could “offer a pace of change and an opportunity for consolidation”

“We have an upcoming new administration, and it’s too early to tell, but it may offer a pace of change and an opportunity for consolidation that may be quite different, that would provide a real positive and accelerated impact on this industry that’s needed,” Zaslav said during the company’s Q3 earnings call at the time.

“These are great companies, and if the best content is going to win, there needs to be some consolidation in order to have these businesses be stronger and have a better consumer experience,” he added.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also recently made a surprise appearance at an ABC News’ daily editorial meeting last week and expressed concern for the company’s $60 billion expansion plans. Per Disney Tourist Blog:

The full effect of the Trump administration’s tariffs on the entertainment industry has yet to be estimated, but one potential impact could be a closing down of the Chinese movie marketplace should the government move forward with its rumored plan of banning American movies. Chinese officials have not yet confirmed if they have been considering such a policy.

