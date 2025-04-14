Circle Jerks Frontman Keith Morris Calls for ‘Army of Luigis’ in Support of Alleged United Healthcare Assassin

Keith Morris, frontman for the Los Angeles punk band Circle Jerks, has called for an “Army of Luigis” in support of the alleged United Healthcare CEO assassin.

Morris issued his shoutout to the alleged assassin during his band’s set on the final day of the Coachella music festival’s first weekend after a rendition of the band’s politically-charged song “Coup d’état,” which features the line “Kill All.” While Morris said he does not support the statement “Kill All,” he at least appeared to support the idea of killing some.

“That song, that last line, ends with ‘kill all.’ That’s a pretty fucking ugly statement. In ugly times. Do not think that we encourage that,” Morris said, according to SF Gate. “What we do encourage — what would be totally fucking happening — would be an Army of Luigis.”

By “Army of Luigis,” Morris meant Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Morris also said during his set that he cut off ties with his sister for voting for “that guy,” presumably Donald Trump, referring to her as a “white Christian nationalist.”

Luigi Mangione has become a rockstar for leftists ever since he allegedly assassinated Brian Thompson in cold blood on the streets of New York in 2024. Just over the weekend, former Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz even referred to him as a “morally good man” precisely because of his alleged crimes.

“Here’s this man who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart, he’s a person who seems like he’s this morally good man, which is hard to find,” Lorenz told CNN.

Lorenz also accused the mainstream media of “clutching their pearls” and pushing an out-of-touch “narrative.”

“It’s hilarious to see these millionaire media pundits on TV clutching their pearls about someone stanning a murderer when this is the United States of America, as if we don’t lionize criminals,” Lorenz said. “As if we don’t stan murderers of all sorts. And we give them Netflix shows. There’s a huge disconnect between the narratives and angles a certain mainstream media pushes and what the American public feels, and you see that in moments like this.”

