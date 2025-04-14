Green Day Changes ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ Lyrics to Attack Israel at Coachella 2025

Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman for the 1990s band Green Day, changed the lyrics for their 2004 tune, “Jesus of Suburbia,” at Coachella and added new lyrics attacking Israel and supporting Palestinians.

The band hit the stage Saturday evening at the Indio, California, music festival and once again indulged their extremist political activism by changing the lyrics to several of their songs to reflect current, left-wing, political themes.

For this appearance, Armstrong debuted a newly revamped version of Jesus of Suburbia to include the attack on Israel. Armstrong changed the line “runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine, tales from another broken home.”

The reference is, of course, a nod to Israel’s ongoing effort to destroy the area’s Hamas terror army that is responsible for murdering 1,500 men women and children during the horrendous attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Armstrong was clearly standing on the side of Hamas terrorists with his message.

That was not the only song with lyrics altered to push a radical, left-wing message.

Armstrong opened the concert with the band’s 2004 tune, American Idiot, with lyrics aimed at attacking Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republican voters.

“I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” Billie Joe Armstrong sang in place of the song’s actual line, “I’m not part of a redneck agenda.”

This altered lyric has become a part of Armstrong’s concert performances since January when he first started using the alteration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Eve this year.

Armstrong often veers to the extreme left in his political pontifications.

For instance, the rocker compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Then he called for Trump’s impeachment in 2018 in response to a Trump tweet attacking Kim Jong Un.

In November 2016, during a performance at the American Music Awards, Green Day chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” from the stage.

Armstrong also stirred controversy last year by exclaiming “fuck America” before adding he was “renouncing his citizenship” in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. That incident got his music banned by several radio stations.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.