Michael Rapaport Rips NBA Coach Steve Kerr’s ‘Bulls**t’ Harvard Comments: ‘It’s a Jew Hate Anti-Israel Issue’

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport ripped NBA coach Steve Kerr for his comments praising Harvard University for defying President Trump’s rules concerning civil rights and DEI policies.

In a post to his X account, Rapaport took aim at Kerr for wearing a “bull shit Harvard T-shirt.”

“I have so much respect for Steve Kerr but he’s pathetically wrong for this bull shit Harvard T,” Rapaport said of the radical, left-wing NBA coach.

But Rapaport corrected Kerr, saying, “This isn’t a Trump issue, it’s a Jew Hate Anti-Israel issue.”

“None of this would be tolerated if it was about any group of other people besides Jews,” he said of the constant threats and hate that Jewish students face at Harvard, a situation the school refuses to do anything to prevent.

Rapaport concluded by saying that the Hamas terror attack on Israel in 2023 was a tipping point for him.

“Post 10/7 has shown me that even the smartest people are dumb AF & blind when it’s about Jews,” he said.

Rapaport’s disappointment arose after Kerr appeared at a post-game news conference wearing a Harvard t-shirt after his Golden State Warrior’s beat Memphis.

‘It felt like a great day to wear it,” Kerr said of the shirt sent to him by Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker.

“I believe in academic freedom and I think it’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach and what to say by our government,” Kerr blathered on.

“That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. But it’s kind of par for the course right now. So yes, this is me supporting Harvard — way to go, way to stand up to the bully,” he added.

Trump has begun holding back the billions in federal subsidies that Harvard has inexplicably enjoyed, despite the school’s $53.2 billion endowment it already has sitting in its bank accounts.

Kerr is a rabid leftist and has spent most of the last decade attacking Donald Trump, Republicans, and American voters. Kerr was also a very vocal supporter of Kamala Harris ahead of her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign, and supported Joe Biden before that.

The 59-year-old coach even spoke at the Democrat National Convention last year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.