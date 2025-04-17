J.K. Rowling Takes Victory Lap After UK Supreme Court Ruled ‘Trans Women’ Are Not Women

Harry Potter scribe and women’s rights advocate J.K. Rowling jumped to her social media to take a victory lap after Britain’s top court ruled that transgenders are not biological women.

This week, the UK Supreme Court has ruled, that “The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

With that ruling in hand, Rowling, who has been a vociferous opponent of allowing transgenders to encroach on women’s spaces, was pleased with the ruling and took to X to say, posted a celebratory message to X saying, “We toasted you, @ForWomenScot Neil says it’s TERF VE Day.”

She posted a second message, reading, “I love it when a plan comes together,” along with a photo of herself with a drink in one hand and a cigar in the other.

X chief Elon Musk replied with a pair of fire emojis.

Rowling has been a leading voice on social media despite the constant attacks she has faced. Only months ago she said on social media that children are not born transgender and insisted that there is no such thing as a transgender kid and that no child is born in the “wrong body.”

Just last month, she blasted the “unadulterated bullshit” of the transgender mob.

