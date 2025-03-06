J.K. Rowling Rails Against Transgender Mob’s ‘Unadulterated Bulls**t’

Author and creator of the Harry Potter franchise J.K. Rowling railed against the transgender mob’s “unadulterated bullshit” in response to a critic who tried to lecture her about “gender.”

In a Monday X post, Rowling pushed back against an X user who accused her of “conflating sex and gender,” writing, “The fringe idea that we all have a ‘gender identity’ that may or may not match our biological sex is the whole point of this discussion.”

“Trans activists act as though the existence of ‘gender identity’ is a settled, self-evident point, when to the vast majority of the world it’s unevidenced, quasi-religious, pseudoscientific nonsense, which has been imposed top down on our society with serious consequences for vulnerable women and troubled youth in particular,” the best-selling author added.

Rowling went on to say, “Meaningful discussion about competing needs and rights cannot happen inside an elitist ideological bubble where everyone is forced to adopt gender ideology’s approved jargon, accept its self-contradicting slogans as fact and pretend fact-light assertions and feeble sophistry are critical thinking.”

The “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” author continued:

You tell us to “educate” ourselves, by which you mean, “adopt our beliefs unquestioningly,” but at this point, most of us know your arguments off by heart. These include, but are not limited to: feelings trump facts and unless we agree we’re “erasing people from existence;” women and girls aren’t definable entities, so why should they be entitled to their own sports and single-sex spaces; clownfish and people with DSDs mean sex is “on a spectrum” and “woman” is a set of stereotypes associated with the female sex class, so it doesn’t matter if you’ve got a penis, if you identify with those stereotypes you’re “valid.”

“The reason we haven’t been won over by these talking points and remain so tragically ‘uneducated’ isn’t that we’ve failed to grasp the sophistication of your world view. It’s that we think you’re talking unadulterated bullshit and making fools of yourselves,” Rowling concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Rowling has been under attack by the transgender mob and their sycophant activists since 2020, when she stated that only women can menstruate.

Last month, Rowling expressed her appreciation for President Donald Trump after he signed an executive order protecting women’s sports from male athletes who identify as female.

“Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this,” Rowling wrote on X, sharing a photo of President Trump surrounded by female athletes championing his directive.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.