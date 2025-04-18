‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Stars Melt Down Over UK Supreme Court Trans Ruling: ‘F**k All the Way Off’

BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars are outraged over the Supreme Court in London ruling that — for the purposes of judging matters of equality — terms like “woman” and “sex” refer to biological sex, not one’s so-called “gender identity.”

Wednesday’s judgement by the court’s justices says that while trans people are still protected against discrimination under UK law, the definition of a woman is “limited to biological sex.”

But protection from discrimination is apparently not good enough for stars of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise, who have reacted to the court’s ruling with outrage.

“The fight back starts today,” Drag Race UK Season 1 runner-up Divina De Campo declared in a Wednesday X post, adding, “We will not go back into the shadows to make you comfortable. Fuck all the way off.”

Meanwhile, the show’s Season 2 finalist, who simply goes by Tayce, took to Instagram to post several Instagram Stories responding to the court ruling, writing, “UK Supreme Court is a POS [piece of shit],” according to a report by PinkNews.

“My heart goes out to all my trans brothers and sisters eternally but more so today. Nothing or no-one can erase YOU,” Tayce added.

The drag queen’s fellow runner-up, Bimini, also took to Instagram, sharing a lengthy statement issued by the transgender-led UK-based organization, Not A Phase.

“To advocate against trans women is to advocate against equality,” the statement began, adding that “while the implications” of the UK court ruling are “currently unclear,” there is “no doubt” that it “will serve to further marginalize an already marginalized population.”

Not A Phase’s statement went on to complain about “no trans+ people” having been “consulted with,” before asserting, “our existence can never be taken away from us,” whether or not “trans people are included or excluded in the government’s legislation.”

Amusingly, the organization’s statement also claimed that men identifying as women — who are known for invading women-only spaces — are (ironically) “oppressed by the patriarchy.”

“To suggest trans women are not oppressed by the patriarchy is to choose not to further understand, unpack, and challenge the powers the patriarchy has over not just trans women, but all women.”

Meanwhile, transgender Drag Race UK star Cara Melle — who appeared in the show’s Season 5 — wrote in an Instagram Story that it feels like time is “going backwards.”

“The way time seems to be going backwards and all issues seem to be pointed in one direction (trans women) is oh so interesting,” Melle said. “But we are resilient and going nowhere.”

Lifetime’s trans Married at First Sight star Ella Morgan, meanwhile, told Good Morning Britain he is “nervous and scared” now that a “headline” has come out saying “the definition of a woman is biological sex,” adding it “makes me feel — and trans people feel — as though we’re defined as a man.”

“I’m essentially a man in a lot of people’s eyes, and legally now, potentially on paper, too. And that’s scary,” Morgan said, adding, “I will still continue to use a female toilet,” despite whatever “legislation comes in.”

“I still see myself as a woman, and always will — whether it’s on paper or not,” the trans reality star proclaimed.

Watch Below:

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World winner Tia Kofi also reacted to the UK court ruling declaring a scientific biological fact, claiming in a series of Instagram Stories, “We, now more than ever, must be allies to the trans community.”

“It cannot just be trans people who are expected to raise their voices to fight for their own existence,” Kofi continued, before demanding that trans “allies” help “amplify” the voices of people who claim to be the opposite sex.

Then, in a bizarre declaration that many would argue downplays or dismisses actual historical atrocities — such as genocide — Kofi appeared to compare those who offend members of the trans community to a fascist dictator.

“I’m not fear mongering, but there is literal historical precedent of people going after small, minority groups, to then continue to take rights away from other minority groups,” the drag queen said.

“The obvious next steps are to go for every other marginalized group,” Kofi claimed. “You should be able to be an ally just from a place of empathy — but even if you only care about yourself, the pattern is clear.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.