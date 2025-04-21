Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends Easter Egg Roll in Leather Trench Coat

First Lady Melania Trump attended the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in a leather trench coat and 1960s-inspired stilettos.
For Monday’s spring festivities, Melania Trump chose an ivory leather trench coat from Canadian brand Mackage, cinched at the waist in a knot, paired with Roger Vivier’s Trompette pumps in grey patent leather.
The heels retail for $890 while a version of Mrs. Trump’s coat retails for $1,890.
The look is reminiscent of Mrs. Trump’s longtime wardrobe inspiration, 1967’s Belle de Jour starring French cinema star Catherine Deneuve.
Working with her confidant and stylist Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump has crafted a FLOTUS closet full of pieces that harken back to the film’s wardrobe, which was created entirely by Yves Saint Laurent, a close friend of Deneuve.
US First Lady Melania Trump holds a whistle as she attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump address the crowd from the Blue Room Balcony as they host the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump high fives a young girl wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
