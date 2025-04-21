Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Attends Easter Egg Roll in Leather Trench Coat

First Lady Melania Trump attended the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in a leather trench coat and 1960s-inspired stilettos.

For Monday’s spring festivities, Melania Trump chose an ivory leather trench coat from Canadian brand Mackage, cinched at the waist in a knot, paired with Roger Vivier’s Trompette pumps in grey patent leather.

The heels retail for $890 while a version of Mrs. Trump’s coat retails for $1,890.

The look is reminiscent of Mrs. Trump’s longtime wardrobe inspiration, 1967’s Belle de Jour starring French cinema star Catherine Deneuve.

Working with her confidant and stylist Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump has crafted a FLOTUS closet full of pieces that harken back to the film’s wardrobe, which was created entirely by Yves Saint Laurent, a close friend of Deneuve.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.