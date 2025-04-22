Not Gay Enough: LGBTQ+ Mob Rips HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ After Teen Lesbian Sex Scene Cut

LGBTQ+ activists are ripping the second season of HBO’s hit video game adapted drama The Last of Us after news broke that a lesbian sex scene between two teenaged stars was cut.

With the airing of the second season’s second episode, gay fans are comparing the TV version to its video game predecessor and finding that a key gay moment from the video game was left out of the dramatized version of the zombie apocalypse story.

In the The Last of Us Part II video game, upon which season two of the TV version is based, the characters of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Diana (Isabela Merced) are seen having sexual relations. But gay activists were chagrined this week when the appropriate time in the plot came and went in the TV broadcast and no sex scene was included.

It should be pointed out that both Ellie and Diana are teen girls in this dramatized version of the video game.

The first season did include a brief scene showing Ellie kissing her friend Riley (Storm Reid), so the series did establish the teenaged character’s lesbian proclivities at least once already.

But the next LGBTQ moment seems to have passed without acknowledgement, and Pink News is worried that the lesbian romance will remain unrealized.

“Some fans therefore think it’s unlikely we’ll get to see the moment between Ellie and Dina elsewhere in the season,” the gay news website wrote.

Despite the fears of LGBTQ activists, though, season two co-star Isabela Merced has insisted that there is a lot of LGBTQ representation in this season and promised that “the gays are going to be fed.”

Merced also claimed that the series hired “a gay woman” to edit at least one of the episodes, and the actress insisted that “going as authentic as possible” with the LGBTQ angles for the season.

