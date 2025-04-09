‘The Last of Us’ Star Isabela Merced Is Thrilled ‘The Gays Are Going to be Fed’ in Season Two

Actress Isabela Merced is set to become the lesbian love interest of series star Bella Ramsey as season two of the MAX (formerly HBO) zombie drama The Last of Us kicks off this month. Merced is celebrating a ramp up of gay content in the coming season.

Season one was already jam packed with LGBTQ “representation” after Ramsey’s teenaged “Ellie” was shown to be queer. But the LGBTQ community was very hyped by one of the episodes that featured actor Nick Offerman as one part of a gay couple living isolated from others, but who eventually were overrun by the fungus-laden zombies.

But, according to Merced, the series is set to up the ante fore queer content in season two.

Merced praised series star Ramsey and insisted that the LGBTQ community was going to love this season.

“Bella’s extremely charming. Our chemistry is sort of undeniable, and the gays are going to be fed. Like, they’re going to be so happy. I love it,” Merced explained.

Merced also praised the production because they hired a “gay woman” to edit the scenes between Merced and Ramsey. She went on saying, “it was wonderfully edited, edited by a gay woman, Emily [Mendez]. Yeah, they’re just going as authentic as possible, and I really love that.”

Season two is set five years after the end of season one which ended with star Pedro Pascal’s Joel lied to Ramsey’s character as to whether her blood held the key to a cure that could inoculate humans for the fungus that is turning the world’s population into violent, mindless zombies.

Season two premieres on April 13.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.