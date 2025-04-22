Rosie O’Donnell Tells CNN ‘It Was Time for Me and My Non-Binary Child to Leave’ America After Trump’s Election

Former The View co-host, actor, and the celebrity face of self-deportation Rosie O’Donnell told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer the election of Donald Trump forced her and her “non-winery child to leave” America for Ireland.

“I have no regrets, not a day has gone by that I thought it was the wrong decision. I was welcomed with open arms. I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” the A League of Their Own star said Tuesday.

“It’s been heartbreaking, I have to tell you,” O’Donnell continued before launching into a diatribe.

I knew that if i was in the United States and watched him destroy the country and the constitution and really pay no mind to any of the laws that the founders stood by and that our country stands for as a beacon of shining light and freedom for the rest of the world, that should he do what the Heritage Foundation said he was going to do in that Project 2025, that we were going to be in big trouble and it’s as bad as they promised and even a little bit worse and it’s been heartbreaking and personally very very sad to watch.

Last month we learned O’Donnell had self-deported to Ireland, as she explained to her fans and followers in a TikTok video, saying “it’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

Last week she revealed that her Ireland citizenship may be in jeopardy.

Elsewhere in the interview, O’Donnell called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign over his remarks, in which he said a subset of children with Autism will never live full lives.