Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Her Therapist Helped Plan Her Move from America; Fears Her Irish Citizenship Application May Be in Jeopardy

Rosie O’Donnell said she never thought President Donald Trump would win another election, and lamented over her Irish citizenship application having not yet been approved.

“I never thought he would win again,” O’Donnell told the New York Times of President Trump, adding that she told her therapist, “If he does [win], I’m going to move,” recalling that her therapist had replied, “Well, let’s make a real plan.”

Now, O’Donnell may feel herself losing to Trump in another roundabout way, as her Irish citizenship has not yet been officially approved, the comedian told the newspaper, adding that she was worried about admitting that to a reporter, fearing it could impact the process.

In March, O’Donnell revealed that she had fled the U.S. for Ireland in January, as Trump took office for his second term. Shortly after that, the president was seen in the Oval Office with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, cracking jokes about his longtime rival.

After a reporter asked Martin “why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland,” President Trump laughed and asked the Irish political leader, “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is?”

Martin turned to Trump, and then to reporters, laughing, to which the 45th and 47th president replied by adding, “You’re better off not knowing,” eliciting laughter in the room.

O’Donnell also talked to the New York Times about her relationship with Lyle Menendez — one of the Menendez brothers — who is currently incarcerated with his brother, Erik, serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, in 1989.

“He started calling me on a regular basis from the tablet phone thing they have,” O’Donnell said. “He would tell me about his life, what he’s been doing in prison and, for the first time in my life, I felt safe enough to trust and be vulnerable and love a straight man.”

As Breitbart News reported, O’Donnell said in October that she feels like “a big sister” to Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.