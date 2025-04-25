‘The View’ Hosts, Audience Erupt in Laughter After ‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Calls JD Vance ‘a Pope Killer’

Longtime Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang received applause and laughter from The View co-hosts and the show’s audience after he called Vice President JD Vance “a pope killer.”

Co-host Sara Haines asked Yang playing Vance on the NBC sketch comedy show.

“I just thought there would be better people for it,” Yang said. “It was my impostor syndrome. I was like, there are better people for this. I worked with an accent coach, I had to get it between Ohio and Appalachia with the accent. It’s hard, it’s very subtle!”

Whoopi Goldberg told Yang his Vance portrayal “was funny as hell.”

Yang thanked her said, “I mean, look, the guy’s a pope killer, OK?” Thunderous applause ensued, with Goldberg bending over to the side.

Indeed, Pope Francis met briefly in his hotel Sunday with Vice President Vance during his Easter weekend trip to Rome alongside his family. “Pope Francis had a brief private encounter … lasting a few minutes, in order to exchanges good wishes on Easter day,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Shortly after Vance’s visit, Vatican announced early Monday morning that Pope Francis has passed. He was 88.

