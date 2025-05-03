Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Storms Out of Courtroom in Tears: ‘F**king A**hole!’

May 2 (UPI) — Harvey Weinstein’s former production assistant cried and cursed on the witness stand Friday during a re-trial in New York City about allegations of sexual assault by the producer 19 years ago.

Miriam Haley, who worked on the TV show Project Runway, stormed out of the courtroom after grilling by Weinstein’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean, NBC News reported.

Haley, 48, was questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday about Weinstein, who is now 73.

During the fourth day of the new trial, Bonjean asked Haley what she was wearing the night she alleged Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her on July 10, 2006.

She said the incident occurred at the producer’s home in SoHo and weeks later Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a Tribeca hotel room.

“He took my clothes off … I didn’t take my clothes off,” Haley, 48, testified about what happened in the apartment. “He was the one who raped me, not the other way.”

Jonjean responded: “That’s for the jury to decide.”

As she cried, Haley said: “Don’t tell me I wasn’t raped by that (two expletives).”

Judge Curtis Farber then allowed a 10-minute recess.

Upon her return, she again was asked what he was wearing and how they were removed.

“I did not remove my clothes,” she responded. “I was on my period … I did not remove my clothes.”

During the first trial in 2020, Haley testified against Weinstein.

In an earlier incident, testimony indicated Weinstein showed up uninvited at her East Village home after she declined his offer to attend Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Haley said she later accepted his invitation to fly her to Los Angeles for the Clerks II film premiere, because she “felt it would’ve been weird not to go and at least say hi” at his apartment.

Haley is the first of three accusers expected to take the stand.

Weinstein was convicted but an appeals court last year overturned the conviction due to the court allowing testimony of alleged sexual assault by Weinstein against a woman not among his accusers.

The ex-movie producer also is appealing a 2022 rape conviction and 16-year prison sentence in Los Angeles.

Weinstein has denied allegations by her and others of sexual assault, and said they were “transactional” and “consensual.”

“He knew how addictive Hollywood dreams were,” Assistant District Attorney Shannon Lucey said during opening statements. “He knew how the promises of success worked.”

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a criminal sex act in New York. He is also charged with one count of third-degree rape in connection with an alleged assault in 2013 on actress Jessica Mann, who is expected to testify.

Also, he is facing a charge in connection with the alleged 2006 assault of a Polish former model named Kaja Sokola. She also is expected to testify.

Weinstein remains under guard at Bellevue Hospital in New York after a recent transfer from Rikers Island, where his lawyers claim the harsh conditions are affecting his health.