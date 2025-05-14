Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Laughs at Anti-Israel Activist Screaming ‘F**k You. Free Palestine’

Comedian and TV sitcom icon Jerry Seinfeld faced down an anti-Israel protester in dramatic fashion in New York City this week as he got into a limo.

Seinfeld was getting into a limo in Midtown Manhattan, and as a police officer cleared the way, someone in the crowd began yelling “Fuck you, Jerry Seinfeld. Free Palestine.”

The famed sitcom star turned toward the voice and mockingly laughed at the protester than gave a satirical fist pump.

Seinfeld has taken on these hate-filled screamers many times before. In February he gave a snide reply to another “Free Palestine” protester, and said “I don’t care about Palestine” to the protester’s screeching.

Months before that, he roasted a a heckler shouting anti-Israel slogans in Sydney, Australia.

“We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen! He’s solved the Middle East! He’s solved it! It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get,” Seinfeld said in a mocking voice. “They’re the ones doing everything!”

