Jerry Seinfeld Shuts Down ‘Free Palestine’ Activist with Five Word Response

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld bested a “Free Palestine” activist over the weekend who ambushed him into a potentially endorsing a message he did not agree with.

In the video shared online, the activist approached Jerry Seinfeld as he exited a building and asked the comedian for a selfie. When Jerry kindly obliged him, the activist threw up a peace sign and said, “Free Palestine.”

“I don’t care about Palestine,” Jerry responded.

“That’s sad,” said the activist.

People online largely supported Jerry’s response, believing that the activist rudely took advantage of the comedian’s willingness for a selfie.

As Breitbart News reported, Jerry Seinfeld repeatedly fended off pro-Palestine hecklers at his comedy shows after he supported Israel in the wake of the horrific October 7 massacre at the hands of Hamas.

In May of last year, the comedian revealed that he broke down into tears upon his visit to Israel following the October 7 massacre.

